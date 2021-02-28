Analysts Expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.81). Intellia Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($2.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($2.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTLA. Truist upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $348,510.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,909,270.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 3,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $128,538.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 396,700 shares of company stock valued at $25,393,313 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 14,997 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.46. 2,374,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.94. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $92.00.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

