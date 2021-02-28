Analysts Expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.00 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) will post $5.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.20 million and the highest is $6.90 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 367.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $37.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.06 million to $53.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $121.03 million, with estimates ranging from $77.00 million to $158.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.09). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,794.36% and a negative return on equity of 93.73%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KALA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 601,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 169,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 70,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

KALA opened at $7.41 on Friday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $415.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.95.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

