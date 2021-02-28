Analysts Expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.38 Million

Brokerages predict that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will post $24.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.56 million. Luna Innovations posted sales of $19.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full year sales of $81.33 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $104.63 million, with estimates ranging from $92.00 million to $117.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Luna Innovations.

LUNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Luna Innovations from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNA opened at $11.74 on Friday. Luna Innovations has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $12.85. The stock has a market cap of $362.04 million, a P/E ratio of 65.22 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average of $8.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,263,000 after buying an additional 28,687 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 25,022 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 112,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 24,352 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 622,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after buying an additional 67,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Luna Innovations in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solutions for distributed strain and temperature measurements; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

