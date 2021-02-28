Analysts Expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) to Post -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will announce ($0.32) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.35). NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 255.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.84). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%.

NEX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deep Basin Capital LP grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 7,121,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676,336 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 29.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,152,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,632,000 after buying an additional 2,548,567 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 947.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,436,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after buying an additional 1,299,124 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,792,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,526,000 after buying an additional 1,165,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,404,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 547,285 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEX traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.65. 1,888,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,239. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.33. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.89.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.