Analysts Expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.49. OceanFirst Financial reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OCFC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $21.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $22.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $460,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 57,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,913 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 70,973 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 145,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 39,904 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 19,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 570,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 24,883 shares in the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

