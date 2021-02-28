Analysts Expect Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) to Announce $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) to post $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Skechers U.S.A. reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SKX. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $36.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 53.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.71. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $39.06.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $7,426,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 461,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,138,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $8,512,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,215,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 12,163.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

