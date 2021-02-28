Analysts Expect TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. TE Connectivity posted earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year earnings of $5.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.72 to $6.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.79.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,202.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 13,001 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total transaction of $1,536,848.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,700,600.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,446 shares of company stock valued at $35,646,135. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,392,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in TE Connectivity by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $391,666,000 after acquiring an additional 918,373 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in TE Connectivity by 7,069,500.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 636,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,033,000 after acquiring an additional 636,255 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $73,724,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in TE Connectivity by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 635,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,971,000 after acquiring an additional 380,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL stock traded up $4.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,260,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $132.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of -180.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

