Analysts Expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $804.14 Million

Brokerages forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) will post sales of $804.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $938.29 million and the lowest is $704.30 million. Winnebago Industries posted sales of $626.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year sales of $3.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Winnebago Industries.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.68. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $793.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

WGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.15.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $69.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $74.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 2.13.

In other Winnebago Industries news, Director William C. Fisher sold 2,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $190,287.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 9,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $666,507.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,661.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 277,299 shares of company stock valued at $17,516,109. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 84.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 42,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 19,429 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 160.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 9.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,503 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Winnebago Industries (WGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.