Analyzing JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) & Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR)

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) and Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares JFrog and Altair Engineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JFrog N/A N/A N/A Altair Engineering -3.08% 1.10% 0.52%

This table compares JFrog and Altair Engineering’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JFrog N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Altair Engineering $458.92 million 9.89 -$7.54 million $0.22 279.95

JFrog has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Altair Engineering.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.9% of JFrog shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of Altair Engineering shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.3% of Altair Engineering shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for JFrog and Altair Engineering, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JFrog 2 5 4 0 2.18 Altair Engineering 1 2 3 0 2.33

JFrog presently has a consensus price target of $73.67, suggesting a potential upside of 37.72%. Altair Engineering has a consensus price target of $51.20, suggesting a potential downside of 16.87%. Given JFrog’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe JFrog is more favorable than Altair Engineering.

Summary

Altair Engineering beats JFrog on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines to secure packages; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; JFrog Artifactory Edge that utilizes and leverages metadata from JFrog Artifactory to facilitate the transfer of the incremental changes in software packages from their previous versions; JFrog Mission Control, a platform control panel that provides a view of moving pieces of an organization's CSRM workflow; and JFrog Insight, a DevOps intelligence tool. Its products also comprise JFrog Pro, JFrog Pro X, JFrog Enterprise, and JFrog Enterprise Plus products that offer ongoing updates, upgrades, and bug fixes, as well as cluster configuration, multi-site replication, and SLA support. The company serves technology, financial services, retail, healthcare, and telecommunications organizations. JFrog Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems. The company offers software products in the areas of design, modeling, and visualization; physics simulation; data analytics; high performance computing; and Internet of Things for decision making in product design and development, manufacturing, energy management and exploration, financial services, health care, and retail operations. It also provides software technologies in the areas of computational fluid dynamics and fatigue, manufacturing process simulation, and cost estimation for the applications in marine, motorcycle, aerospace, chemical, and architecture industries. In addition, the company offers consulting, training, implementation, and other software related services, as well as hardware products; and client engineering services to support customers with ongoing product design and development services. Altair Engineering Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

