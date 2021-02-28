Analyzing NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) and Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC)

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) and Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares NuCana and Intec Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuCana N/A -35.90% -32.56% Intec Pharma N/A -93.54% -63.98%

This table compares NuCana and Intec Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuCana N/A N/A -$27.34 million ($0.84) -6.29 Intec Pharma N/A N/A -$47.60 million ($21.80) -0.20

NuCana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intec Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NuCana and Intec Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuCana 0 1 4 0 2.80 Intec Pharma 0 3 1 0 2.25

NuCana currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 203.03%. Intec Pharma has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 196.13%. Given NuCana’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe NuCana is more favorable than Intec Pharma.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.1% of NuCana shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Intec Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NuCana beats Intec Pharma on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, a ProTide transformation of the active anti-cancer metabolite of 5-fluorouracil, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors and hematological tumors. NuCana plc has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd. for the design, synthesis, characterization, and evaluation of ProTides; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. NuCana plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Intec Pharma Company Profile

Intec Pharma Ltd, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism. The company's lead product candidate is Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa, which is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease symptoms in advanced Parkinson's disease patients. It is also developing Accordion Pill Zaleplon that is in a Phase III clinical trial as a treatment for the induction and maintenance of sleep in patients suffering from insomnia; a product candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the prevention and treatment of gastroduodenal and small bowel Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug induced ulcers; and AP-CBD/THC, AP-THC, and AP-CBD product candidates with Cannabidiol and 9-Tetrahydrocannabinol for the treatment of various pain indications. Intec Pharma Ltd. has a research collaboration agreement with Merck to explore using the Accordion Pill platform for development program; and a feasibility agreement with GW Research Limited to explore an undisclosed research program using the Accordion Pill platform. The company was formerly known as Intec Pharmaceuticals (2000) Ltd. and changed its name to Intec Pharma Ltd in March 2004. Intec Pharma Ltd was founded in 2000 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

