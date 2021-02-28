Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.50) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Anchiano Therapeutics’ earnings. Anchiano Therapeutics posted earnings of $1.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 125.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anchiano Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.10) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Anchiano Therapeutics.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Anchiano Therapeutics by 430.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 56,520 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anchiano Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Anchiano Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $288,000. 9.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Anchiano Therapeutics Company Profile
Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd., a preclinical biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule anti-cancer therapies. It primarily develops Pan-RAS Program that identifies novel indene-based small molecules that exhibit potent and selective inhibition of activated RAS signaling regardless of isoform or mutation; and PDE10/Ã-catenin program, which identifies small molecules that selectively and potently inhibit PDE10 and suppress Wnt/APC/Ã-catenin signaling in preclinical models.
