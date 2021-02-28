Anchor (ANCT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.26 Million

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. In the last seven days, Anchor has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Anchor has a market capitalization of $10.26 million and approximately $16,207.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001766 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00054727 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $351.67 or 0.00776375 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00030365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00030420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00057069 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00040435 BTC.

About Anchor

Anchor (ANCT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,827,484 coins. Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Buying and Selling Anchor

