Anfield Capital Management LLC Has $6.91 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 69.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,629 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.9% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,184 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 12,043 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 370,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,048,000 after buying an additional 181,289 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $104.01 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $50.97 and a 52 week high of $112.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.38.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

