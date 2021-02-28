Anfield Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Anfield Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMT. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 77.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 146,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,358,000 after acquiring an additional 63,774 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 10.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT stock opened at $216.13 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.41.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s payout ratio is 62.61%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.64.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $242,231.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.