Anfield Capital Management LLC Sells 28,984 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Anfield Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,984 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 2.1% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 83,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,674,000. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 102,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 602,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,605,000 after purchasing an additional 186,523 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 189,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.