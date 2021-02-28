Anfield Capital Management LLC Takes $3.13 Million Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 133,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,000. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund makes up about 1.3% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after acquiring an additional 83,644 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 299,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,272,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 264,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after buying an additional 24,072 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 153,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 15,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,979,000.

FFC opened at $22.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.07. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $23.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

