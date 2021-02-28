Anfield Capital Management LLC Takes $3.51 Million Position in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,000. EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF makes up 1.5% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the third quarter valued at about $93,000.

NYSEARCA EMQQ opened at $70.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.83. EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $81.73.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Receive News & Ratings for EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.