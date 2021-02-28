Anfield Capital Management LLC Takes $3.51 Million Position in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,000. EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF makes up 1.5% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the third quarter valued at about $93,000.

Get EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EMQQ opened at $70.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.83. EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $81.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.