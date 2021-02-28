Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NGLOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 21st. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday.

NGLOY opened at $19.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.91. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

