Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €62.43 ($73.44).

Several brokerages recently commented on ABI. Barclays set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €72.10 ($84.82) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a fifty-two week high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.