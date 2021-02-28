ANON (ANON) Market Cap Reaches $82,679.59

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded up 158.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. Over the last week, ANON has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One ANON coin can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. ANON has a market capitalization of $82,679.59 and $5.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.57 or 0.00458227 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00070286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00053894 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.22 or 0.00714603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00026992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006695 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

