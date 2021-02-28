Anoncoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $90.00 (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 28th. Anoncoin has a market cap of $100,703.62 and $90.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anoncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0477 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 223.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 40.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 77.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anoncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official website is anoncoin.net . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

