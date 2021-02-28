AntiMatter Price Hits $1.50 on Exchanges (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 28th. One AntiMatter coin can now be purchased for about $1.50 or 0.00003403 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded flat against the US dollar. AntiMatter has a market capitalization of $14.10 million and $25.47 million worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.68 or 0.00461833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00069439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000927 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00074539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00081110 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00051655 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $198.17 or 0.00449331 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.92 or 0.00203873 BTC.

About AntiMatter

AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,396,333 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

