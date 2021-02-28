Anyswap Reaches Market Capitalization of $52.81 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 16.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 33.6% against the US dollar. Anyswap has a market cap of $52.81 million and $858,880.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap token can now be purchased for $2.83 or 0.00006378 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.76 or 0.00460918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00075270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000930 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00076766 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00080723 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00052876 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.16 or 0.00475313 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00203334 BTC.

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,637,970 tokens. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

