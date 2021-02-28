Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOXG) Short Interest Up 27,257.1% in February

Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOXG) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 191,500 shares, an increase of 27,257.1% from the January 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 393,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:AOXG opened at $0.03 on Friday. Aoxing Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in research and development, manufacture, and distribution of narcotic, pain-management, and addiction treatment pharmaceutical products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company's principal products include Zhongtong'an, a capsule of herbal extraction for the indication of oral and dental pain; and Yiqi Qiangshen Granule, an OTC herbal extraction for tonifying qi and empowering body, and promoting blood circulation to remove meridian obstruction, as well as Tilidine hydrochloride, an orally-absorbed synthetic narcotic analgesic tablet used in 50mg or 100mg dosage for relief of acute, moderate to severe pain, and chronic cancer-related pain.

