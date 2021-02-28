Aperio Group LLC Acquires 5,947 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,947 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Kelly Services worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KELYA. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Kelly Services in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Kelly Services in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Kelly Services by 215.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $524,440.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,937.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

KELYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.72. Kelly Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $818.16 million, a P/E ratio of -10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

