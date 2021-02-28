Aperio Group LLC Buys 3,913 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 462,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,203,000 after purchasing an additional 154,996 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 235,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after acquiring an additional 39,590 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 120.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 81,247 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 8.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 357,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after acquiring an additional 27,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 95.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 140,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 68,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President John Desimone sold 72,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $3,868,205.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 26,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Levy sold 11,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $617,158.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 570,774 shares in the company, valued at $31,655,126.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,673,545 shares of company stock valued at $610,167,026. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HLF shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.17.

HLF opened at $44.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.29. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.08. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.13). Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 103.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

