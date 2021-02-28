Aperio Group LLC Has $2.85 Million Stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 150.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 27.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

NEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday. Truist initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.58.

In related news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $749,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider William Bonello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 242,883 shares of company stock valued at $11,946,734 in the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $50.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.98 and a 200-day moving average of $45.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $61.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,698.43 and a beta of 0.79.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

