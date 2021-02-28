Aperio Group LLC Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,717 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,102 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Popular worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BPOP. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 1.1% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 238.3% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 61,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 43,180 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 56.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 22,250 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 0.7% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 87,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 101.0% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 17,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 8,552 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Popular news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $455,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $115,226.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $1,006,046. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

BPOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $66.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.63. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $70.68.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

