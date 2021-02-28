Aperio Group LLC Increases Stock Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,199 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.08% of SL Green Realty worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLG. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 38.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $834,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

SLG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.09.

NYSE:SLG opened at $69.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.95. SL Green Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $190.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.02 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.00%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

