APIX Market Capitalization Hits $7.38 Million (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. APIX has a total market cap of $7.38 million and $459,953.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APIX coin can now be purchased for $0.0625 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, APIX has traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get APIX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00054013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $360.74 or 0.00780897 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00030141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00029841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00057319 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00041161 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX is a coin. It was first traded on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 118,213,716 coins. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.