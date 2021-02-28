Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 163,133 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 370,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 519,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 294,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 150,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 8,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on APLE. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

APLE opened at $14.25 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.82.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

