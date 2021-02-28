Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,863 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.6% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $121.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.84. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.61.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

