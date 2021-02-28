Archer DAO Governance Token Trading Down 41.3% Over Last Week (ARCH)

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 28th. Archer DAO Governance Token has a total market cap of $8.96 million and approximately $966,932.00 worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Archer DAO Governance Token token can now be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00002440 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded down 41.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00048650 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002339 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000312 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000095 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 43.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token Profile

Archer DAO Governance Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,889,615 tokens. The official website for Archer DAO Governance Token is archerdao.io . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/archer-dao . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Archer DAO Governance Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Archer DAO Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Archer DAO Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Archer DAO Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

