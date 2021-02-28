Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Short Interest Update

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 145,400 shares, an increase of 1,480.4% from the January 28th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
ARHVF opened at $0.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34. Archer has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.59.
Archer Company Profile
