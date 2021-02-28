Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Argo Group International from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Argo Group International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Argo Group International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,164,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,880,000 after purchasing an additional 123,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 1.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Argo Group International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 136.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ARGO opened at $46.21 on Friday. Argo Group International has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $60.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.02.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $501.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Argo Group International will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -137.78%.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

