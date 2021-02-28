ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) Shares Sold by Anfield Capital Management LLC

Anfield Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the quarter. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKG opened at $93.51 on Friday. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $115.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.20.

