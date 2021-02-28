Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 3,160.0% from the January 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:AMNF opened at $2.80 on Friday. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $3.38. The firm has a market cap of $89.78 million, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35.
Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile
Read More: QQQ ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.