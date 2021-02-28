Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.64.

AWI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $85.58 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $111.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The firm had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 17.57%.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 33,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,673,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $2,444,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,419,899.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,521 shares of company stock valued at $8,062,246 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth about $599,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 37.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 632.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 279.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 244,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 180,026 shares during the period.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

