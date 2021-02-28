Arqma Achieves Market Capitalization of $60,855.73 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. During the last week, Arqma has traded 29.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $60,855.73 and $235.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,314.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,422.31 or 0.03138759 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.32 or 0.00364827 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $462.80 or 0.01021312 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $218.51 or 0.00482213 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.35 or 0.00391366 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004210 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109.94 or 0.00242615 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00022777 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 14,441,048 coins and its circulating supply is 8,396,504 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.