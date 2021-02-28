Artificial Life, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Artificial Life, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALIF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the January 28th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 367,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALIF opened at $0.05 on Friday. Artificial Life has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05.

Artificial Life Company Profile

Artificial Life, Inc operates as a technology investment company. It operates content development studio, which implements custom solutions for smartphones and tablet devices. The company focuses on mobile and cross-platform applications and games. It is also involved in patent and technology licensing activities that specializes in intellectual property in the field of augmented reality technology and applications.

