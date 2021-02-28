Arweave (AR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $12.09 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 16.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Arweave has a market capitalization of $309.10 million and approximately $12.09 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $9.26 or 0.00020022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arweave has traded 29.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arweave alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00054121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.96 or 0.00774318 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00029972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006792 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00031247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00057122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00041227 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (AR) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.