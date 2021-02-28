Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Asana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.25). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Asana will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.95). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Asana.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.14 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASAN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Asana from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.10.

In related news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 6,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $170,725.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Asana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,880,000. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Asana by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,419,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,252 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at $30,365,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Asana by 2,995.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 523,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the third quarter worth about $10,598,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASAN traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,249. Asana has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $43.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.02.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asana (ASAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.