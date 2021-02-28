Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL) Short Interest Up 1,029.3% in February

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, an increase of 1,029.3% from the January 28th total of 177,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 548,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

ASPL opened at $10.93 on Friday. Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $11.75.

Get Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle alerts:

About Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.