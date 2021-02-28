Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL) Short Interest Up 1,029.3% in February

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, an increase of 1,029.3% from the January 28th total of 177,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 548,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
ASPL opened at $10.93 on Friday. Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $11.75.
About Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle
