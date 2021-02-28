Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) (BIT:G) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) (BIT:G) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €15.06 ($17.72).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on G shares. Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. has a 12 month low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 12 month high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

