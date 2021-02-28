Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARZGY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Assicurazioni Generali stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.32. 532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,015. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.14. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $9.66.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

