ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Short Interest Down 91.1% in February

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 91.1% from the January 28th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ASXFY stock opened at $52.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.70. ASX has a 1-year low of $39.87 and a 1-year high of $64.63.

ASX Company Profile

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company offers securities and derivatives exchange, and ancillary services; central counterparty clearing services; and technical and information services. It is also involved in the registry, depository, and settlement activities, as well as delivery-versus-payment clearing of financial products.

