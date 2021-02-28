ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Short Interest Down 91.1% in February

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 91.1% from the January 28th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ASXFY stock opened at $52.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.70. ASX has a 1-year low of $39.87 and a 1-year high of $64.63.
ASX Company Profile
Recommended Story: 52-week highs
Receive News & Ratings for ASX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.