Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Short Interest Up 26,293.8% in February

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 422,300 shares, an increase of 26,293.8% from the January 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 11.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlantic American stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Atlantic American at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAME opened at $4.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.25 million, a P/E ratio of 89.40 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.47. Atlantic American has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $15.97.

Separately, TheStreet raised Atlantic American from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

