Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total transaction of $280,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,745.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $111,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,371.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,825 shares of company stock worth $4,606,514 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 159.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,876,000 after acquiring an additional 73,164 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $758,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $1,156,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $55.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.34. Atlas Air Worldwide has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $69.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

