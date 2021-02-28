Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.21.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATCO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Atlas in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Atlas from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Atlas in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlas stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Atlas has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is 64.10%.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

