Atlas Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $329,072.00 (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 18% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $4.94 million and $329,072.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded down 43.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $205.42 or 0.00461404 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00074240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000928 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00076516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00080198 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00053227 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.32 or 0.00472402 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00202018 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

